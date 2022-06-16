85 libraries to stock books for job aspirants

MADURAI

Job aspirants aiming to clear various competitive examinations conducted by the Tamil Nadu government would get to access a set of 164 books free of cost in as many as 85 libraries in Madurai district, thanks to an initiative of Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan, who has sanctioned funds from his Member of Parliament Local Area Development Fund.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Mr. Venkatesan said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would inaugurate the new facilities in the District Central Library through video-conferencing facility from Chennai on Friday. The MP said that steel racks would also be provided to all the libraries to have a separate section for youth appearing for competitive examination.

He said that the first-of-its-kind initiative in Tamil Nadu through MPLAD funds will provide an equal opportunity for job aspirants of all economy strata as at present only those who can afford high fees in private coaching centres had access to those study materials.

The books would be available in Tamil in all libraries and also in English in select libraries.

While at present the books were pertaining to competitive exams conducted by Tamil Nadu government, next year books related to bank examination would be provided in the libraries.

Dedicated facility

Mr. Venkatesan also said that a dedicated facility for youth preparing for the competitive examination was being readied near the Corporation swimming pool near Tamil Sangam building under MPLAD funds.