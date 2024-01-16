840 bulls and 485 bull tamers participate in jallikattu held at Palamedu village in Madurai district

January 16, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The Palamedu Jallikattu held in Madurai district on ‘Mattu Pongal’ on Tuesday (January 16) passed off largely incident free barring injuries to about 40 people including bull tamers, spectators and a few police personnel.

Ten people were referred to Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment. Two bulls suffered minor injuries and were given treatment.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy flagged off the event around 7.15 a.m. in the presence of Collector M.S. Sangeetha and other officials.

As many as 840 bulls and 485 bull tamers participated in 10 rounds of the event. People from far and near thronged the arena to witness the traditional sport. The local residents of Palamedu could be seen watching the event from terraces and parapets. The bull tamers underwent medical check-up and the bulls underwent fitness tests in order to take part in the event. The event concluded at 5 p.m..

Prabhakaran of Pothumbu near Madurai was adjudged the best bull tamer. He tamed 14 bulls and won the first prize, a car. A bull belonging to Marudhupandi of Rayavayal in Pudukkottai district was adjudged the best bull at the event. The bull owner received a car.

The Minister distributed the prizes to the winners in the presence of Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan and Sholavandan MLA A. Venkatesan. The prizes at the event ranged from cars, motorcycles, gold coins, almirahs, travel bags, utensils and also included coconut saplings.

Adequate police personnel were deployed at the venue to ensure safety of the people. A team of Indian Red Cross Society volunteers assisted the participants and spectators who were injured. Animal Husbandry Department officials examined the bulls. At least 15 ambulance vans were deployed. Fire engines were also stationed at the venue.