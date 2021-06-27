834 buses to be back on roads in Madurai

Madurai

The non-air conditioned buses were sanitised and cleaned

A total of 834 buses will be operated from Monday in Madurai district, following the relaxation of lockdown norms.

As per the recent relaxation of lockdown norms, intra-district and inter-district bus movement can resume in the 27 districts which come under categories 2 and 3. Madurai, which falls under this category, will operate 834 non-air conditioned buses with 50% occupancy ratio.

On Sunday, all buses were sanitised and cleaned. Out of the 834 buses,714 are city buses, including all-women buses.

A senior TNSTC official said that officials will be deployed at important bus stops to ensure that safety precautions were followed. Additional number of buses will be deployed depending upon the patronage for the buses.

All passengers must wear face masks. They have to undergo thermal screening before entering the buses, added the official.