‘831 villages in Tirunelveli district to get 55 litres of water a day within next 20 months’

All 831 villages in Tirunelveli district will get 55 litres of water a day within the next 20 months as the drinking water schemes to be executed on an outlay of ₹605.75 crore for the benefit of hitherto uncovered areas were being expedited, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu said here on Saturday.

After participating in a meeting held at the Collectorate to review the preparations made ahead of northeast monsoon, Mr. Appavu told reporters that the district administration was pushing ahead so as to complete all the drinking water projects within the next 20 months. Tenders for these projects would be finalized by December. The early completion of these projects, to be implemented at a cost of ₹605.75 crore, would ensure the supply of 55 litres of water to 3.66 lakh villagers everyday.

The Ariyanayagipuram drinking water scheme being implemented for the benefit of Tirunelveli Corporation would be ready for commissioning within a couple of months. “More than 90% of this work has been completed,” Mr. Appavu informed.

The Speaker assured that the official machinery was fully geared-up to meet any situation during the monsoon by keeping ready men, material and the relief camps with all basic needs.

When asked about the agonising delay in the completion of Tiruchendur - Palayamkottai – Ambasamudram highway, which was giving nightmarish experience to road-users everyday due to deplorable condition and causing accidents, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare R. S. Rajakannappan, who was present in the review meeting, said the work would be completed by June next.

He also said that the Tirunelveli Junction bus-stand, which was being reconstructed under the ‘Smart City’ programme on an outlay of ₹79 crore, would be ready in February.

The meeting also reviewed the preparations made in the areas vulnerable to flooding in case of heavy downpour, shelters to be set-up near the areas where the affected public would be relocated, medical camps to be set-up in the relief camps, arrangements made for providing food to the relocated public during their stay in the relief camps etc.

Earlier, Mr. Appavu and Mr. Kannappan inspected the desilting of Palayam Channel and the rescue equipment displayed by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, inflatable boats and met the volunteers trained in relief and rescue operations. They also inaugurated a park at Chellathaai Nagar near Vaigarai Marriage Hall and the Nehruji Auditorium.

District Collector V. Vishnu, Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Avinash Kumar, Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab and Mayor P.M. Saravanan participated in the meeting.

Minister for Backward Classes Raja Kannappan and Assembly Speaker M. Appavu and Collector V. Vishnu at a review meeting held in Tirunelveli Collectorate on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

