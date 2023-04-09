April 09, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai City Police have seized 830 kg of banned tobacco products and arrested six persons in this connection on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police, led by Tallakulam Inspector of Police, Adhigunthakannan, rounded up a truck near the Rifle Club on Race Course Road.

The police found that three vehicles, a cargo van, a sports utility vehicle and a car, were parked near the truck. White bags which were found in the truck were being loaded into these three vehicles.

When the police team checked the bags, they found different varieties of banned tobacco products inside them.

The police apprehended T. Kasiraman (28) of Dindigul, R. Vikram (35) and K. Dhayanidhi (32) of Dharmapuri, N. Kathiravan (42) and S. Vellaichamy (42) of Sivaganga and S. Harish Babu (20) of Dindigul.

During interrogation, the accused had said that one Kailash Kumar of Bengaluru had supplied the contraband to them.

Along with the vehicles, the police seized ₹30,000 and seven mobile phones.

The City Police are on the lookout for Kailash Kumar.

8 kg ganja seized at Mattuthavani

Meanwhile, Mattuthavani police seized 8 kg of ganja at the Mattuthavani bus stand on Saturday and arrested three persons.

Based on intelligence inputs, Sub-Inspector of Police, Vellaidurai, and his team, made rounds in the bus stand and nabbed those moving in a suspicious manner.

The team found that they were in possession of 8 kg of ganja, worth ₹1.60 lakh. The police identiried them as Z. Syed Ibrahim (23), G. Sasikumar (18) and D. Sundarapandi (19) of Madurai.

The police said that one N. Saravanan alias Saravana Moorthi of Ennore in Chennai had suplied the narcotics substance.

The police also seized three mobile phones from them. All the three were arrested and sent to judicial custody.