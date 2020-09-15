83 test positive in Madurai

According to State health bulletin, all the cases are indigenous

Madurai

A total of 83 people tested positive for COVID-19 here on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases to 15,477.

According to the State health bulletin, all of the cases were indigenous. The number of persons discharged reached 14,371 as a total of 41 people recovered. The death toll was 374 as two people died. There were 732 active cases as on date.

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district recorded 41 fresh COVID-19 positive cases taking up the total number of positive cases to 13,767. However, with the discharge of 26 patients from various hospitals, the total number of discharged patients has increased to 13,162. With this, the number of active cases has stood at 400. Meanwhile, the death toll in the district increased to 205 after the death of a 65-year-old woman at a private hospital in Madurai on Monday.

Theni

Theni has reported 81 fresh cases with which the tally moved to 13,914. There were 97 discharges from the hospitals and so far, 13014 patients were discharged after treatment.

Dindigul

Dindigul has 61 cases reported with which the tally stood at 8,001. The hospitals had discharged 107 people from the hospitals.

Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram has 26 new cases and the total number of patients so far stood at 5,233. There were three patients discharged from the hospitals and as on date, 4,849 people had been successfully discharged.

Sivaganga

Sivaganga tested 28 new cases of covid-19 virus and the total moved to 4845. There were 28 discharges from the hospitals and so far 4238 people were treated and discharged.

Tirunelveli

Though the district did not witness any COVID-19 death, Tirunelveli added 117 new cases to take the tally to 11,309. After 77 patients were discharged from hospitals, Tirunelveli has 1,065 active cases even as the fatality stood at 191.

Kanniyakumari

Kanniyakumari district added 103 fresh cases. It took the tally to 11,197 even as 814 patients are undergoing treatment after 41 patients got discharged from hospitals. The district’s total fatality moved up to 210 following death of two positive patients.

Thoothukudi

Thoothukudi district, while discharging 74 patients, recorded 84 new cases. Its tally increased to 12,458 and number of active cases stood at 719. The district did not record any death.

Tenkasi

In Tenkasi district, 3 more patients succumbed to the viral infection while 56 fresh cases were reported to take the tally to 6,400. A total of 615 patients are undergoing treatment now.