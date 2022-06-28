83 sovereigns of gold stolen from locked house

Burglars broke into the house of the manager of a private firm and took away ₹32 lakh-worth gold ornaments at Kottar.

Police said the burglars, who entered the house of Andeswaran, 50, of Vadalivilai near Kottar when he had gone to Chennai with his family, stole the valuables from the house. When a neighbour, Chandra, who had been assigned the work of feeding the dog in the house of Andeswaran in their absence, went to the house on Sunday, the dog was not there.

As the dog returned to the house through the rear gate, which would be locked always, Ms. Chandra grew suspicious and alerted Mr. Andeswaran, who returned on Sunday night. He checked the house, and found that the burglars had stolen 83 sovereigns of gold and 1.50 kg of silver articles from the house after breaking the rear door.

The burglars have also stolen the hard disk of the computer to which the CCTV cameras fitted in the house had been connected.

Fingerprints experts lifted two samples from the house and Kottar police are investigating.