₹8.29 crore allotted for non-formal and adult education programme in Tamil Nadu: Minister

August 03, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST

A total of ₹8.29 crore has been allocated towards non-formal and adult education programme with an aim to create a knowledge-based society, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Giving away State awards for the best 114 education centres across the State here on Thursday, Mr. Mahesh said that while the target of the State government was to cover 4.80 lakh unlettered persons aged above 15 years, as many as 5.28 lakh people had been covered.

Minister for Registration P. Moorthi said that gone were the days when teachers used to go door-to-door to bring children to schools.

“These days parents, who have realised the importance of education, were sending their children to schools so that they could get a job in government or private sector or become self-employed,” he said.

The State government was offering quality education through government schools free of cost.

Under the non-formal and adult education programme, unlettered persons were given basic education like learning Tamil alphabets and ability to read Tamil words. They were also taught numerals and life-skills such as filling up various forms for getting basic services.

The people were taught through education centres in schools which were monitored by Headmasters, Block Resource Teachers and volunteers. The classes were taken for two hours in the evenings and at the end of 200 hours of learning, within six months, the beneficiaries were evaluated and certificates issued to them, said Director of Non-Formal and Adult Education M. Palanisamy.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Mayor Indirani Pon Vasath, MLAs G. Thalapathi and A. Venkatesan, and Director of Private Schools S. Nagaraja Murugan were among those who were present.

