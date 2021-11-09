8,230 kg of ration rice seized in Madurai

Madurai

09 November 2021 13:45 IST

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the case

The Madurai unit of the Civil Supplies – Criminal Investigation Department has seized 8,230 kg of ration rice, including 25 bags with the fair price shop seal. Four persons, including a salesman of a ration shop, Mohammed Jahir Ali, have been arrested.

Acting upon an intelligence input, the Civil Supplies CID sleuths, raided a tin-sheeted godown at MMC Colony in Avaniyapuram on Monday night. They found ration rice worth ₹46,499. This included 23 gunny bags, each weighing 50 kg, with the official seal of the PDS. The bags were smuggled from a ration shop in Jaihindpuram.

The sleuths also seized 1,500 kg of broken rice, worth ₹8,475.

The team arrested a rice mill owner, Mariselvam, ration shop salesman, Jahir Ali and Selvakumar, who was temporarily employed by the salesman, and an assistant of Mariselvam, Manikandan.

The sleuths are on the lookout for one more accused, Santhanam.