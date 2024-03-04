82-year-old man gets 20 years jail for sexually assaulting girl

March 04, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The POCSO Special Court in Thoothukudi has convicted and sentenced an 82-year-old man to undergo 20 years imprisonment after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl.

According to prosecution, P. Shanmugavel, 82, sexually assaulted the girl in 2021. Based on a complaint from her parents, Inspector of Srivaikundam All Women Police Lakshmi Prabha arrested Shanmugavel under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

POCSO Special Court judge Swaminathan awarded 20 years imprisonment to Shanmugavel and slapped a fine of ₹10,000 on him on Monday.

Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan honoured the police team including Ms. Lakshmi Prabha and head-constable Hephzi.