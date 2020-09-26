81 test positive in Madurai

A total of 81 people tested positive for COVID-19, here on Saturday, taking the tally of cases to 16,287.

According to the State health bulletin, all of the cases were indigenous.

The number of persons discharged reached 14,371 as a total of 64 people recovered.

The death toll was 385 as two people succumbed to the disease.

There were 721 active cases as on date.

Dindigul

Total count of positive cases in Dindigul district rose to 8,702 as 56 people tested positive on Saturday. A total of 64 people were discharged from various COVID-19 treatment facilities. The total number of discharges was 7,985. The number of active cases were 560 and the number of deaths remained at 157 as no deaths were recorded.

Theni

In Theni district, 67 people tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 14,608.

As on date, a total of 13,958 people were discharged. There were 474 active cases as on date.

Three persons succumbed to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 176.

Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram recorded 21 new cases, taking the total number of cases in the district to 5,467. With the discharge of 37 persons and death of a patient on Saturday, the active cases were at 170.

Sivaganga

A total of 28 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Sivaganga district, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 5,040. There was one death on Saturday. A total of 37 persons got discharged and the active cases was at 298.

Virudhunagar

district recorded 38 new positive cases that took up the total number of positive cases to 14,263. However, with 132 patients having got discharged on Saturday (13,811 till date), the number of active cases has come down to 243. The district has so far registered 209 deaths.

Southern districts

Among southern districts, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts have registered one COVID-19 death each. Both the districts have registered more number of discharges than the number of fresh positive cases.

In Tenkasi, 66 new positive cases have taken up the total number of positive cases to 7,137. However, with 103 discharges (6,487 till date), the number of active cases has come down 517. Death toll in the district was 133.

Thoothukudi district recorded 49 positive cases (13,214 till date) with a discharge of 99 on Saturday (12,461 till date) with 632 active cases. Death toll in the district increased to 121.

Kanniyakumari registered the highest number of positive cases of 96 on Saturday (12,321 till date) while it recorded 53 discharges (11,166 till date). The number of active cases was 938 with a total deaths of 217.

Tirunelveli district saw 90 fresh positive cases (12,350 till date). The number of discharges in the district was 109 (11,264 till date) that brought down the number of active cases to 890.

Death toll in the district till date is 196.