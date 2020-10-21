8,000 police personnel for Thevar Jayanthi security

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao and Superintendent of Police E. Karthik review security arrangements at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday.

RAMANATHAPURAM

21 October 2020 20:21 IST

Visitors intending to pay respects at memorial must get pass

The State government would conduct the 113th birth anniversary celebration and 58th guru puja of Muthuramalinga Thevar at Pasumpon on October 30 as per the statutory protocol in place for the COVID-19 pandemic, said Collector K Veera Raghava Rao in Pasumpon on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting arrangements being made at the memorial with Superintendent of Police E. Karthik and other senior officials, he said 8,000 police personnel would be on bandobust duty across Ramanathapuram district. Since curfew under Cr. PC Section 144 was in force because of the pandemic, unlawful assembly or crowding would attract stern action, he said.

However, with certain relaxations announced by the State government, visitors intending to pay respects at the Pasumpon ‘samadhi’ on October 30 should get permission from the Collector. Only those with a valid pass, which includes the name of the driver, vehicle registration certificate/number (should be own board and not a taxi) and the names of occupants, which shall not exceed five persons, would be permitted.

The police have identified specific routes to be followed by people coming from other districts. Hence, any violation on the part would be punishable, Mr. Rao said and added that processions, rallies or public meetings shall not be held to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Collector said.

Public Health officials said that 11 medical teams and emergency ambulance services would be on stand-by on the occasion. Barricades would be installed to ensure physical distancing at the memorial. Political party representatives shall be given timings for paying respects.