800 vaccination camps planned for tomorrow

With the target of administering over a lakh vaccines to hitherto uncovered people and those who are waiting for their second dose, the district administration has planned to organise 800 camps across the district on Saturday.

According to Collector V. Vishnu, the mega COVID-19 vaccination camp to be held on Saturday, the sixth camp in this series, will be conducted at 600 places, including 61 mobile units, in rural Tirunelveli and in 200 places, including 100 mobile units, in the Corporation area.

The objective of organising 800 camps is to cover over a lakh people since the district has set the target of administering vaccines to over 85% of the people above the age of 18 by October-end, he said.

Since the camps will be organised in most of the villages, even as the mobile vaccination units will be on the move with qualified medical personnel, the public should cooperate with the district administration to achieve the target. As vaccination is the only solution to protect everyone from COVID-19, people should cooperate with the officials and get vaccinated, Mr. Vishnu said.