HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

800 police personnel, 2 ADSPs on Deepavali bandobust in Thoothukudi, says SP

November 11, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
On the eve of Deepavali, people throng the commercial area in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

On the eve of Deepavali, people throng the commercial area in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Appealing to the residents to cooperate with the police in celebrating Deepavali on a peaceful note, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan on Saturday asked the public to adhere to the court directive and burst crackers only from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Speaking to reporters, he said that all the markets, vantage intersections and the beach area has been cordoned off with police personnel. A total of 800 police and two ADSPs have been assigned with the task of bandobust during the Deepavali festival. Already, a special control room has been functioning round-the-clock to receive any emergency calls from the public and among other prevention aspects.

Bus stands and the railway station in the city and the peripheries were also being scanned and any passenger seen carrying crackers would be punished as per the law, which is three years jail term, he said.

The police have already put up big hoardings on the dos and don’ts by the public while bursting crackers. Crackers and other high decibel fireworks should be burst only in open grounds and the public should ensure that there were no hutments in the nearby vicinity.

The public should avoid polyster type of clothes while bursting crackers as it may catch fire easily. By taking such small measures, major incidents can be avoided, the police said and added that green crackers would help preserve the eco-system.

Without expecting the police to impose fines or penalise, the people’s support and cooperation would ensure a safe and happy Deepavali, the SP said and hoped crackers would not be burst near hospitals, cracker shops and petrol bunks.

The CCTV cameras were functioning in markets, private chain stores and around the major intersections to watch for bag lifters, who may utilise the festival rush. Likewise, drunken driving would not be permitted and the vehicles would be impounded, the traffic police have warned.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.