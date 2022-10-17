Madurai

80-year-old woman injured as thatched shed catch fire near Dindigul

An 80-year-old woman sustained minor injuries as a thatched shed caught fire near a temple at Thoppupatti in Vedasandur near Dindigul early on Monday.

The injured woman was identified as R. Maruthayee Ammal of Vedasandur. Preliminary investigation revealed that the thatched shed near Siddhar Kutchi Samiyar Temple at Thoppupatti erected for serving annadhanam caught fire around 3 a.m., It led to the explosion of a gas cylinder that fuelled the fire. In the impact, a car went up in flames.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Ms Ammal, who sustained injuries on her left leg, was shifted to Government Hospital in Vedasandur for treatment. Police said her condition was stable.

Police are investigating the matter.


