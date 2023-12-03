HamberMenu
80-year-old abandoned old man gets back his almost lost vision, thanks to Tirunelveli Collector

December 03, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

An 80-year-old abandoned man, who was left at the mercy of the public even as he was about to lose his vision, has been rescued, rehabilitated and, above all, his vision restored, thanks to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan.

 On getting information about the elderly man living near Kodeeswaran Nagar bus shelter for the past six months, Dr. Karthikeyan sent a team from R-Soya Trust to bring him to the emergency care and rescue centre at Kandigaiperi.

 The aged man, who was identified as G. Ramakrshnan from Ettaiyapuram, was working in a timber depot in Tirunelveli Town for several years.  As age and COVID-19-induced lockdown rendered him jobless, the unmarried man was thrown onto the streets.

 When the Collector, a medical professional, visited him at the centre, he found that the aged man was on the verge of losing his vision and got him admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, where surgery was performed to restore his vision.

 When he was told on Friday that the dressing on his eyes would be removed on Saturday, Mr. Ramakrshnan told the doctors that he wanted to see the Collector, volunteer Selvakumar, who counselled him at the rehabilitation centre, and others who restored his vision after three troublesome years. When Dr. Karthikeyan was told about the elderly man’s wish, the Collector visited him in the hospital on Saturday.

The senior citizen, who became emotional on getting his vision back, thanked and blessed Dr. Karthikeyan, the doctors who treated him and others who rescued him.

