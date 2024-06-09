ADVERTISEMENT

‘80% of the debris on the beaches and shorelines were due to anthropogenic activities’

Published - June 09, 2024 07:22 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM 

The district administration urged to enforce strict laws against littering plastic waste by tourists visiting the beaches and steps should be taken to make the beach trash-free

C. Palanivel Rajan

Volunteers cleaning the Pudhumadam beach in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Observing the World Ocean Day on June 8, the Department of Marine and Coastal Studies of Madurai Kamaraj University conducted an awareness campaign by cleaning the Pudumadam beach along the Gulf of Mannar in Ramanathapuram district. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Coordinators of the event said through the clean-up programme, they learnt that the composition of various marine debris along the coasts mostly includes plastic bottles, thermocol, plastic wrappers, glass bottles, paper cups, cigarette buds, and plastic bottle caps among other things.  

M. Anand, coordinator of the clean-up activity, MKU, said about 80% of the debris on the beaches and shorelines were generated by anthropogenic activities. “The debris, which is thrown even in faraway places, travels through storm-water drains or creeks into the beaches and ocean,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing out to various plastic waste that make up the debris, Mr. Anand said the waste mostly constituted of plastic bottles and plastic wrappers (55%), followed by glass bottles (20%), and the rest includes cigarette buds, bottles caps, straws, fishing nets, and so on. The recyclable waste such as paper formed low proportion of the plastic waste compared to the non-biodegradable waste, he added.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The speakers suggested that the district administration should enforce strict laws against littering plastic waste by tourists visiting the beaches and steps should be taken to make the beach area trash-free. Residents should be instructed to segregate the waste before disposing the household waste as this waste could reach the ocean through various ways, they said.

The participants were apprised of the impact of micro plastics on the marine life, particularly the fish.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US