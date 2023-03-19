80% of ganja movement successfully curtailed across all districts in Tamil Nadu, says DGP

March 19, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

With intensified surveillance and stricter enforcement of laws, 80 % of ganja movement had been successfully curtailed across the districts in Tamil Nadu, said Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu here on Sunday.

The DGP was in Kanniyakumari district in view of the President of India’s visit on Saturday.

He was in Tirunelveli on Sunday to preside over a meeting with senior officers and took stock of progress in construction works in the police department in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts and other welfare measures being implemented for the personnel and their wards, officers said.

Speaking to reporters here, the DGP said that following the Chief Minister’s wish to cleanse the State from ganja menace, the police have been working tirelessly to eradicate the narcotics. Keeping this objective in mind, a drive against ganja sellers and procurers were carried since last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, a whopping 20,000 persons were arrested on charges of possessing ganja and selling it to the people. In a step towards tightening the noose, the investigating officers had frozen the bank accounts of the ganja accused and their relatives under the NDPS Act and taken legal action to attach their movable/immovable properties as well. After tracking the money trail, the operation to freeze the bank accounts was done, Mr. Sylendra Babu said and added that of the arrested persons, 750 were detained under the Goondas Act.

The DGP further said that the intensified drive against ganja would continue and in some districts, the police officers had even secured the ganja accused from other States such as Andhra Pradesh and Odisha based on the confession of the arrested persons.

“The fight against narcotics will go on and the police will step up the vigil by conducting raids against those who supplied,” he added.

After the bifurcation from Tirunelveli, the newly formed Tenkasi district police were sanctioned funds for construction of a new building for the office of the Superintendent of Police and other administrative offices. Works were going on as per schedule, he replied and added that land had been identified for establishing Armed Reserve Police in Tenkasi district.

To a query, he said that all the inter-state check posts in Tamil Nadu had adequate police personnel. Whenever there was any need for enhanced surveillance and checks, more personnel would be drawn for the purpose from the nearest district.