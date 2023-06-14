80 mineral-laden lorries fined for overloading in a fortnight across Kanniyakumari district

June 14, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Despite special efforts being taken to curb illicit transporting of minerals to Kerala via Kanniyakumari district, this thriving business continues relentlessly as 80 vehicles have been seized between June 1 and 14 for carrying minerals above the permissible quantity to Kerala.

Following complaints from the public of illicit stone quarrying across Kanniyakumari district and transporting of the illegally quarried minerals to Kerala, seven teams, each headed by a Special Tahsildar, were deployed.

Apart from these teams, which have been deployed across the district to check e illicit transporting of minerals - mostly M-Sand and stones - to neighbouring Kerala, police personnel have also been posted at vital points connecting the two States to check vehicles carrying minerals illegally.

“We’ve intensified the drive and imposed fines of ₹17.99 lakh on 49 vehicles for overloading of minerals,” said Collector P.N. Sridhar.

When Sub-Collector of Padmanabhapuram H.R. Koushik conducted vehicle check at Padanthaalumoodu on Tuesday, seven vehicles were detained for taking stones without permit and a fine of ₹1.02 lakh was imposed on two vehicles for overloading.

The same day, the officials seized 14 blue metal-laden lorries for overloading and imposed a fine of ₹ 10.40 lakh. As the inspection continued on Wednesday, nine lorries were impounded for overloading and taken to Kottar police station. One lorry with blue metal was seized at Marthandam for a similar violation.

When a blue metal-laden lorry was stopped and taken to the weighbridge by Special Tahsildar Ramesh, the driver and the owner of the vehicle allegedly verbally abused the officials and prevented them from discharging their duty. Based on a complaint from Ashok Kumar, Personal Assistant to the Special Tahsildar, Karungal police have picked up the two for inquiry.

Even though the officials claim that stringent legal actions were being taken against illegal quarrying, blasting of rocks in Nagathaankuzhi Aayavilai close to Kanniyakumari district – Kerala border is going on for the past several months. When a police special team inspected the quarry on Wednesday, they found 15 gelatin sticks and drilling machines in the quarry. Besides seizing the explosives and the machineries, the police also arrested one Subin Kumar, 32, of the same area while a hunt is on to nab his associate Kumaradoss.