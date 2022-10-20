₹80 lakh solar-powered boat purchased just two years ago is now ‘dead’

The first solar-powered boat lies unused in Manimuthar dam. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Tamil Nadu’s first solar-powered boat, which was purchased at a cost of ₹80 lakh a couple of years ago for taking the tourists around the scenic Manimuthar dam, is almost ‘dead’ as the craft powered by German engine lies like a scrap.

Called Mahindra Odyssea, the 26-seater fiberglass boat with a length of 11.80 meter and width of 4 meter, was powered by a 20KW German motor with a solar roof on top generating 3.80 KW of electricity. The solar roof can generate power to charge the boat even when on the move. Under the Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiative, the Department of Forest that received ₹2.25 crore for promoting environment-friendly tourism activities in KMTR purchased this lithium-ion powered boat.

Following successful ‘field trial’ with 24 persons on board, the boat was commissioned by then Deputy Director, KMTR’s Ambasamudram Division, Kommu Omkaram besides a coracle ride in January 2020. The boat took the visitors to the interior catchment area of the dam, which is surrounded by the Western Ghats. It was then certified that the easy-to-operate boat met all pre-set parameters.

While ₹110 was charged for the adults for the 30-minute ride, it was ₹55 for the children. Within a few weeks of operation, a technical snag hit the boat forcing the officials to send SOS to their higher-ups to rush service engineers to set things right to make it operational again.

“It was never revived after the technical snag as the COVID-induced lockdown came into force to keep the tourists away. Now, it’s almost dead,” said a forest department official

Deputy Director of Ambasamudram Division of Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, S. Senbagapriya said the boat which was originally purchased for operation in Papanasam dam, was deployed in Manimuthar dam and was operated after the field trials. After a month-long operation, the COVID-19-induced lockdown effectively checked the visitors from coming to the dam and the operation of the boat had to be stopped.

“Since this region would be witnessing strong wind throughout the year, the boat, even as it had to be kept idle during the pandemic lockdown, lost its sheen and the solar panels due to the gusty wind. So we’ve forwarded a proposal to the government and the supplier (Mahindra and Mahindra) to make it operational again,” said Ms. Senbagapriya.