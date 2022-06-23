80 bundles of beedi leaves seized

TIRUCHENDUR

The Coastal Security Group police have seized 82 bundles of beedi leaves even as they were about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka from a village near here on Thursday.

Sources said a team, led by Sub-Inspector Gomathinayagam, was patrolling along the coast of Tiruchendur in the small hours of Thursday. When the patrol team was crossing Odaikkarai near Tiruchendur, they saw the unloading of beedi leaf bundles from a mini cargo vehicle.

Even before they were loaded in the country boat to be smuggled to Sri Lanka, the team surrounded the vehicle and nabbed driver M. Sudalaimuthu, 26, of nearby Kaayalpattinam and seized the vehicle with 82 beedi bundles, each weighing about 30 kg.

The beedi bundles were later handed over to Department of Customs and Central Excise for further investigation. Further investigations are on to nab the culprits involved in this illegal trade.