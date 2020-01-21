8-year-old girl found murdered in Sivakasi

SIVAKASI

In a shocking incident, an eight-year-old-girl, who went missing here on Monday evening, was found murdered on Tuesday morning.

The motive of the murder is not yet clear, and police said that the girl was strangulated to death and her body bore several scratch marks.

The girl, studying third standard in an aided school at Sitharajapuram, had reportedly gone out to attend the call of nature after returning from school. Her parents, both casual labourers, realised that their daughter was missing only late in the evening and local people launched a search for her. Maraneri police were also alerted.

The local people found the girl, who was in her school uniform, lying dead in a secluded place behind a matriculation school around 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

“The body was found amidst tall shrubs,” said Sivakasi Sub-Collector C. Dinesh Kumar.

Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police P. Perumal, who rushed to the spot, said that the girl was strangulated to death. “Only the post-mortem report can reveal the actual cause of death,” he added.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range) Z. Annie Vijaya inspected the scene of crime.

A sniffer dog was pressed into service. The body was handed over to the parents in the evening after a post-mortem.