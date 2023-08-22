ADVERTISEMENT

8 tonnes of ration rice seized

August 22, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

The Civil Supplies CID police have seized a vehicle with 8,000 kg of ration rice which was being smuggled to Kerala.

When the Civil Supplies CID police, who were checking vehicles at Puliyarai check-post near Tenkasi – Kerala border on Tuesday, stopped a mini cargo vehicle registered in Kerala, they found ration rice packed in 200 bags, each weighing 40 kg, inside the vehicle.

Besides seizing the vehicle with the ration rice, the police arrested driver A. Aju, 38, Nadancherayilveedu in Moovatrupuzha taluk in Ernakulam district in Kerala.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They are searching for his associates Munna Mohammed, Shaik and Siddhique of Pettai near Tirunelveli and Ancil of Ernakulam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US