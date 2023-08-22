8 tonnes of ration rice seized

August 22, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - TENKASI

The Civil Supplies CID police have seized a vehicle with 8,000 kg of ration rice which was being smuggled to Kerala.

When the Civil Supplies CID police, who were checking vehicles at Puliyarai check-post near Tenkasi – Kerala border on Tuesday, stopped a mini cargo vehicle registered in Kerala, they found ration rice packed in 200 bags, each weighing 40 kg, inside the vehicle.

Besides seizing the vehicle with the ration rice, the police arrested driver A. Aju, 38, Nadancherayilveedu in Moovatrupuzha taluk in Ernakulam district in Kerala.

They are searching for his associates Munna Mohammed, Shaik and Siddhique of Pettai near Tirunelveli and Ancil of Ernakulam.