HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

8 tonnes of ration rice seized

August 22, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

The Civil Supplies CID police have seized a vehicle with 8,000 kg of ration rice which was being smuggled to Kerala.

When the Civil Supplies CID police, who were checking vehicles at Puliyarai check-post near Tenkasi – Kerala border on Tuesday, stopped a mini cargo vehicle registered in Kerala, they found ration rice packed in 200 bags, each weighing 40 kg, inside the vehicle.

Besides seizing the vehicle with the ration rice, the police arrested driver A. Aju, 38, Nadancherayilveedu in Moovatrupuzha taluk in Ernakulam district in Kerala.

They are searching for his associates Munna Mohammed, Shaik and Siddhique of Pettai near Tirunelveli and Ancil of Ernakulam.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.