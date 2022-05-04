8 tonnes of ration rice seized

NAGERCOIL

The police have seized eight tonnes of ration rice near Kanniyakumari – Kerala border even as it was being smuggled to the neighbouring State.

When a team, led by Kaliyakkavilai Police Station Sub-Inspector Chinthamani was conducting a vehicle check at Kuzhithurai on Wednesday morning, they intercepted a mini-lorry. As the lorry driver did not stop the vehicle and sped away, the team forcibly stopped the mini lorry at Thiruththuvapuram after a hot chase for about 2 km.

When they checked the vehicle, the police found eight tonnes of ration rice and arrested the lorry driver Dinesh Kumar, 25, of Perumsilambu Velimalai. He told the police that he was taking rice from Thoothukudi district to Kerala.

The rice-laden lorry and Dinesh Kumar were handed over to Civil Supplies CID police for further investigation.