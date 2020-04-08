8 Thailand nationals booked under Foreigners Act

Madurai Rural District Police have booked eight Thailand nationals under Foreigners Act, 1946 for taking up religious propaganda violating the tourist visa norms.

All the eight foreign nationals are under medical observation at a quarantine centre under Austinpatti police station limits since March 21.

The police said that the foreign nationals and two Indian nationals - one each from Palani in Dindigul district and from Vilacheri here - have also been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code for malignant act which is likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life and disobedience to quarantine rule.

Besides they have been charged under the provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, Tamil Nadu, Public Health Act 1939 and National Disaster Management Act.

Since all of them were picked up from a mosque in Madurai City police limits, the case would be transferred to Madurai City police, police said.