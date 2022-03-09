8 Kanniyakumari fishermen detained with boat by Indonesian police

33 fishermen, whose boats drifted due strong winds, held by Seychelles authorities

Eight fishermen from Kanniyakumari district were detained by Indonesian police on the charge of fishing in the Indonesian waters after venturing into the sea from their base of Port Blair in the Andaman Islands.

According to Rev. Fr. Churchil, general secretary of South Asian Fishermen Fraternity, eight fishermen from Kanniyakumari district – Maria Jashindas, 34, Immanuel, 29, Muthappa, 40, Sijin, 29, Praveen, 19, Libin, 34, Tom, 24 and Don Bosco, 48, all from Thoothur near Nithravila in the district – ventured into the sea for multiday deep sea fishing in a mechanised boat, ‘Blessing’, owned by Sumathi Baidya of the Andaman Islands from their base in Port Blair on February 28.

On March 7, the boat with the eight fishermen and 69,700 kg fish was detained by the Indonesian Directorate of Air and Water Police and kept at a police station.

An official statement from the Directorate said the Indian fishermen were arrested when they were “stealing fish in the waters of Deer Island.” Using a rigid inflatable boat, the Indonesian Directorate of Air and Water Police personnel secured the boat with eight crew members.

The law-enforcers also seized 69,700 kg fish, five sets of fishing gear, a GPS, an echo-sounder, a compass and a mobile phone, the statement added.

“Since all the eight fishermen are innocent and they accidentally entered the territorial waters of Indonesia, the Indonesian government should pardon and release them at the earliest so that their panic-stricken families will heave a sigh of relief,” said Rev. Fr. Churchil, who has sent his appeal to the Indonesian government.

He has also sent similar appeals to the State and the Central governments.

In another incident, 33 fishermen, including 20 fishermen from Kanniyakumari district, had ventured into the sea in three mechanised boats from their base in Kochi on February 22. When they were fishing in the high seas, the boats drifted away due to strong winds and entered the waters of Seychelles, where the fishermen were arrested by the authorities of the island nation.

While the drivers of the boats were taken to the police station, the remaining 30 crew have been kept in the boats itself.