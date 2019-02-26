8-foot-long python rescued; released in forest

TIRUNELVELI

Forest personnel attached to Ambasamudram Range of Kalakkad–Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve released an 8-foot-long python, which was rescued at Kallidaikurichi on Monday, in the forest close to Manimuthar dam on Tuesday.

According to Forester K. Murugesan, Fire and Rescue Services personnel received a call from the public on Monday evening about a python slithering around Selva Vinayagar Temple at Kallidaikurichi. Immediately, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and caught the reptile.

They handed it over to the forest personnel, who released it in the forest close to Manimuthar dam on Tuesday even as a group of tourists from Chennai, who had come to Manimuthar Falls, were filming it from a distance.

“The forest and the fire service personnel have rescued a large number of pythons along the Tamirabharani watercourse over the past several years as reptiles move along the flow of the river in search of food,” Mr. Murugesan said.