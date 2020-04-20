8 discharged

Eight COVID-19 patients on Monday were discharged from Government Rajaji Hospital after recovery.

A majority of them contracted the infection after attending a religious meet in Delhi in March, said Collector T. G. Vinay.

All patients were asymptomatic and underwent the mandatory 14-day quarantine at the hospital. Those who were discharged were residents of areas scuh as Mahaboobpalayam, Madurai city crime branch, Narimedu, Gomathipuram, Usilampatti, Keelamathur and Tirumangalam.