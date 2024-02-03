ADVERTISEMENT

7th ‘Nellai Book Fair’ begins at Trade Centre

February 03, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu at the book fair in Tirunelveli. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 7th ‘Nellai Book Fair’, which is being jointly organised by the district administration and BAPASI (Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India) started here on Saturday.

 Inaugurating the 11-day book fair at Tirunelveli Trade Centre at Exhibition Ground, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu said the book fairs were being organised in every district of Tamil Nadu in a big way to revive the gradually waning reading habit among the younger generation. Even though more than 70% of the women from the State had become graduates, the reading habit was on a decline note.

 Since developed nations like Germany and England had encouraged reading habit among all age groups through the book exhibitions, West Bengal started organising the book fairs. The book fairs had positive impact among the citizens of these places to take them to enviable positions across the globe.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 “Hence, the book fairs are being organised in every district of Tamil Nadu every year. Besides getting an opportunity to read new books, the young readers can meet great writers during these book fairs, which encourages them to read a lot and write their thoughts,” Mr. Appavu said.

 The Speaker also lauded the State Government’s policy of nationalising the books of great writers.

 Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dyandeorao, District Revenue Officer M. Suganya, Mayor P. M. Saravanan, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Deputy Mayor K. R. Raju, chairman of Tirunelveli district panchayat council V. S. R. Jegadish and former minister T. P. M. Mohideen Khan were present.

 Publishers have displayed their books in 120 stalls. Moreover, separate spaces have been created for organizing workshops on book review, handicraft making, journalism, preparing organic food and snacks etc.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US