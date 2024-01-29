7th edition of ‘Nellai Book Fair’ to begin on February 3; ‘Porunai Literary Festival’ on January 30, 31

January 29, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The much-awaited ‘Nellai Book Fair’, which used to draw huge crowd from various parts of the district and also from neighbouring districts will be held at the Trade Centre at the Exhibition Grounds here from February 3 to 13.

As a precursor to this mega event, the second ‘Nellai Literary Festival’ and ‘Youth Literary Festival’ will be held in Palayamkottai on Tuesday and Wednesday (January 30 and 31).

Speaking to reporters here on Monday evening, District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan said the book fairs, which used to draw thousands of visitors everyday in the past in Tirunelveli, were being organised in recognition of its rich contribution to Tamil literature and arts and for having produced good number of writers. Hence, the 7th Nellai Book Fair is being organised in the Trade Centre for 11 days from February 3 between 11 a.m. and 9.30 p.m.

Over 110 stalls will be set-up in the book fair by BAPASI (Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India) to sell the books to the public at attractive discount of up to 20%. A range of special events including photographic exhibition, paintings, debates and speeches will add more colour to the book fair while the students can participate in the workshops being organised exclusively for them by the experts on making Tirunelveli-centric handicrafts.

“Moreover, a range of competitions on literature and arts will be conducted for the students to showcase their talents. Good number of stalls will serve traditional snacks and food to the visitors. Special buses will be operated to bring the students to the book fair,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

The second ‘Porunai Literary Festival’ to be organised in Nehru Auditorium in Palayamkottai and the Literary Youth Festival to be held in PPL Marriage Hall will herald another edition of book fair to be held in Tirunelveli.

To encourage the younger generation to participate in the literary festival in large numbers, ‘Readers’ Circle’ were formed in all colleges in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts. ‘Tamil Mandrams’ were created 2 months ago in these colleges. As the students were encouraged to write a lot on a range of topics, the book containing the younger generations’ literary works and their short story compilation will be released in the literary festival.

“The best writers and thinkers from the southern districts will address the participants in the literary festival and the quiz for students on literature will ignite the young minds. Winners of ‘Thamizh Paechu Engal Uyir Moochu’ event will showcase their talents again during the literary festivals,” said Dr. Karthikeyan, who flagged off the book fair campaign vehicle which will visit various parts of the district.

District Revenue Officer M. Suganya and Tahsildar (Disaster Management) Selvam were present.

