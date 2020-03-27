7,990 persons in house quarantine in four districts

TIRUNELVELI

Even as five patients have been admitted to the isolation ward of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for monitoring after they came to the hospital with symptoms of COVID – 19, 7,990 persons have been house quarantined in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts on their return from abroad and also from other States.

In Tirunelveli district 2,114 foreign and other State returnees have been kept in house quarantine while 1,076 persons are under monitoring in their houses in Tenkasi district. In Thoothukudi district, 1,200 persons have been house quarantined and 3,600 persons have been told to be in their houses itself on their return from foreign countries and also from other States to Kanniyakumari district.

Even as a 43-year-old COVID – 19 positive patient, who returned to Tirunelveli from Abu Dhabi via Dubai recently, is undergoing treatment in the TVMCH for the dreaded virus, 5 patients are in the isolation ward. Their blood and swab samples have been sent for analysis.

In Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, two persons are undergoing treatment in the isolation ward after 14 patients, who tested negative for COVID – 19, were discharged from the ward till Thursday evening.

In Kanniyakumari District Government Medical College Hospital, five persons are in the isolation ward now.

Sources in the Department of Public Health said 3,600 persons had returned to Kanniyakumari district from foreign countries and also from other States since March 1 and all of them were told by the local police stations to be in their houses until they were cleared by the Public Health Department doctors.

The Kamarajar Vegetable Market at Paavoorchathram, one of the largest vegetable markets in southern Tamil Nadu, was closed recently following the decision taken by the traders that there would be no business until the nationwide lockdown was lifted. Since this decision seriously affected vegetable supply in Tenkasi district, the officials appealed to the traders to reopen the market.

When this vegetable reopened on Friday, the number of consumers came to the market was very small as most of the public were not aware that the market was functioning. After the weekly holiday of Saturday, the Kamarajar Vegetable Market will resume full-fledged operation from Sunday (March 29) onwards.

Meanwhile, the Tirunelveli City police launched the helpline facility 0462 – 2562651 and 94981 01720 to assist the public in getting their essential services without any interruption.