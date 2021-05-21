79.30 MT of liquid oxygen arrives in Madurai

Madurai

21 May 2021 19:46 IST

It was brought in four tankers from Rourkela

Finance Minister P. T. R. P. Thiagarajan and Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy inspected the four tankers which had come from Rourkela in Odisha carrying 79.30 MT of medical liquid oxygen at Vadipatti railway station here on Friday.

District Monitoring Officer for COVID-19 B. Chandra Mohan, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan and Collector Aneesh Sekar were present.

A press release from the district administration said that the State government was taking several steps to bring liquid oxygen from other States and countries through tanker lorries to give uninterrupted oxygen supply to COVID-19 patients who were under treatment at hospitals.

One of the tankers has a capacity of 15.76 MT and six MT was sent to Ramanathapuram district, 6.76 MT for Sivaganga district, and 3 MT for a private oxygen production unit in Thoppur.

The second tanker has a capacity of 13.56 MT, and 7.05 MT was sent to Theni district, and 6MT for another private oxygen production unit in Madurai.

The third tanker has a capacity of 17.04 MT, and it was sent to Government Rajaji Hospital and Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine.

The fourth tanker has a capacity of 15.88 MT, and 5.88 MT was sent to Dindigul district, and 10 MT for Karur district.