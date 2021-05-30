792 new cases in Madurai

Madurai

district recorded 792 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, making it the second consecutive day when less than 1,000 new COVID-19 positive cases were recorded on a single day in Madurai, during the past few days of the second wave of the pandemic.

But, 19 deaths were recorded, increasing the district’s toll to 888. A total of 992 persons were discharged and the number of active cases stands at 15,815.

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district reported seven more deaths on Sunday, taking the death toll to 395.

Among the deceased were three men and four women, including a 46-year-old woman.

Meanwhile, the number of fresh cases was 597 with a discharge of 549 patients. This has taken the number of active cases to 8,235. Total number of positive cases was 37,004 with 28,374 patients having been discharged till date.