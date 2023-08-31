HamberMenu
79 students to receive educational loan

August 31, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Tirunelveli Collector K.P. Karthikeyan at the educational loan Mela held in Palayamkottai on Wednesday.

Tirunelveli Collector K.P. Karthikeyan at the educational loan Mela held in Palayamkottai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A total of 321 students participated in the educational loan mela jointly organized by the district administration and the Lead Bank of the district at Francis Xavier Engineering College here on Wednesday.

 Of this, 79 students, who have joined the colleges, have submitted their applications for getting educational loans from the nationalised banks.

 “After understanding about the educational loan schemes available with the banks, 79 of the 321 students submitted their applications for loans with relevant supporting documents. Since the applications of all 79 students have been accepted after scrutiny, the beneficiary applicants will receive the loans within a couple of days,” said District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, who inaugurated the loan mela.

When the loan mela was organised at SCAD Engineering College in Cheranmahadevi on August Monday (August 28), students from Ambasamudram, Cheranmahadevi and Paappakudi blocks participated in the camp and submitted their applications. The loan mela organised at Valliyoor on Tuesday (August 29) too attracted good number of students from Radhapuram, Nanguneri, Kalakkad and Valliyoor blocks.

“Buoyed by the response, we’ve organized the camp in Palayamkottai today, in which we’ve received good number of applications,” said Lead District Manager Ganesh Manikandan.

