79% candidates turn up for TNPSC Group IV exam in Dindigul

Of the 59,615 candidates who applied, 47,149 appeared for the exam in 228 centres across Dindigul district; 30,744 candidates wrote the exam in Sivaganga district

Published - June 09, 2024 08:50 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Candidates writing the TNPSC Group IV examination at a centre in Dindigul on Sunday.

Candidates writing the TNPSC Group IV examination at a centre in Dindigul on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

About 79% of the candidates appeared for the Group IV examinations held in Dindigul district on Sunday. According to officials, a total of 59,615 had applied and 47,149 of them appeared for the exam.

Dindigul District Collector M.N. Poongodi visited a few centres in the district to check the arrangements. . Each of the 228 centres in the district had cameras and candidates were allowed to enter the room after strict checks.

A total of 30,744 candidates appeared for the examination held in 144 centres across nine taluks, including Sivaganga, Karaikudi, Singampunari and others in Sivaganga district. The officials said 8,499 candidates did not turn up for the exam.

District Collector Asha Ajith inspected the Rajah Duraisingam Government Arts College and held a review over the arrangements made for the candidates.

In Ramanathapuram, 32,863 candidates wrote the exam out of 41,445 applicants. The District Collector B. Vishnu chandran visited a centre in Keelakarai.

78% turn up in Theni

A total of 78.17% of candidates appeared in the Group IV exam in Theni district. According to the officials, out of 40,869 applicants, 31,948 wrote the exam. District Collector R V Shajeevana visited a few centres in the district and checked the arrangements.

