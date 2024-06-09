ADVERTISEMENT

79% aspirants turn up in Virudhunagar district

Published - June 09, 2024 08:55 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan inspecting the arrangments for TNPSC Group IV examination at a centre on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Around 79% of the 71,373 job aspirants, who had been issued hall tickets, turned up for examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for Group IV posts in Virudhunagar district on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a release, 56,896 candidates wrote the examin in 291 centres in 10 taluks in the district. A total of 291 supervisors were deployed for the invigilation duty and 53 mobile teams and 10 flying squads and videographying teams were formed to prevent malpratices in the examination.

As per the instructions of the Collector, proper signages were put up at all the centres to enable candidates to identify their halls and seats. The candidates were allowed into the halls by 9 a.m.

The officials had banned carrying of electronic gadgets into the halls.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US