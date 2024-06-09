79% aspirants turn up in Virudhunagar district

Around 79% of the 71,373 job aspirants, who had been issued hall tickets, turned up for examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for Group IV posts in Virudhunagar district on Sunday.

According to a release, 56,896 candidates wrote the examin in 291 centres in 10 taluks in the district. A total of 291 supervisors were deployed for the invigilation duty and 53 mobile teams and 10 flying squads and videographying teams were formed to prevent malpratices in the examination.

As per the instructions of the Collector, proper signages were put up at all the centres to enable candidates to identify their halls and seats. The candidates were allowed into the halls by 9 a.m.

The officials had banned carrying of electronic gadgets into the halls.