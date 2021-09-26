788 candidates elected unopposed in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi

Ministers seek support for their party candidates in locl body polls

A total of 788 candidates contesting for various posts in rural local bodies in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts have been elected unopposed, officials said.

The State Election Commission announced two-phased elections on October 6 and 9 for nine newly formed districts including Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.

Election officials in Tenkasi district said for 2,284 posts, which included panchayat ward members, 7,832 people filed nominations since September 15. After scrutiny, 147 applications were rejected, 903 withdrew their nominations and 406 candidates were elected unopposed. In all, for 1,878 posts, 6,376 candidates were in fray.

In Tirunelveli district, 6,879 persons filed nominations fo 2,069 posts and 173 were rejected during scrutiny. As many as 796 candidates withdrew their papers and 382 candidates were declared elected unopposed. A total of 5,528 candidates were contesting for 1,687 posts in the district, officials added.

Campaign was in full swing in the two districts.

The candidates and their supporters are criss-crossing villages canvassing vote. Their promises to the voters include laying of roads and uninterrupted supply of power and potable water.

Interestingly, in small hamlets, youth are also given promises of jobs to womenfolk through establishment of self-help groups.

A senior official in Tenkasi district said the candidates had taken a pledge to conduct themselves as per the law and adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

However, activists in the two districts faulted the officials, especially police, for their nonchalant attitude in regulating the crowds. There were complaints of tokens being given to voters in blocks which were exchanged in select TASMAC outlets.

Leaders campaign

After former Chief Minister and AIADMK co coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami kicked off the campaign in Sankarankoil and Tirunelveli, the DMK led by Ministers K.R. Periakaruppan, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, P. Moorthy and Anitha Radhakrishnan, MPs and MLAs from the districts participated in the indoor and public meetings.

For the posts of district panchayat council and panchayat union, the political parties have fielded their candidates.

BJP’s minority wing functionary Syed Ibrahim campaigned for the party and AIADMK candidates.

Similarly, in Tirunelveli, DMK leaders, led by MP Kanimozhi and Geetha Jeevan, are camping to oversee the campaign process.

While many public walls have been defaced by political outfits, campaigns are also being carried out on social media and local cable television.