78.15 % polling registered in Dindigul

DINDIGUL

Polling in the second phase of rural local body elections in the district on Monday was largely peaceful. However, voters of Kavunji village in the upper Kodaikanal hills boycotted the elections. The district registered 78.15 % polling at the close of 5 p.m.

Seven panchayat unions - Palani, Kodaikanal, Oddanchatram, Thoppampatti, Vedasandur, Gujiliamparai and Vadamadurai- went to polls.

Around 1,400 policemen were deployed throughout the district to monitor the polling. Polling was largely peaceful in the district except for a few minor incidents.

In Kavunji village in the upper Kodaikanal hills, there were around 2,500 votes. But less than 30 people cast their votes till 5 p.m. The people of the village also hoisted black flags in their houses. Earlier, the villagers protested and threatened to boycott the local body polls, as one of the out of the three wards of the village was annexed to Poondi panchayat. The people have been demanding that Kavunji village be declared a separate panchayat.

“We are boycotting the election as our demand has not been paid heed to. Being part of either Mannavanur or Poondi panchayat has not benefited us,” said S.M. K. Balakrishnan, a villager.

At a polling station in Padiyur, voters argued with election officials as there was a delay in casting their votes even after standing in long queues for hours. So, tokens were provided to the voters for casting their votes after 5 p.m.

At many polling stations, there was lower voter turnout due to confusion after the delimitation of wards. At a polling booth in Thattarapatti in Vedasandur panchayat union, around 50% of votes were only polled till 5 p.m.

“After delimitation of wards, the villagers of Papparapatti have to travel for more than four kilometres to reach the polling station. Hence, there is a dip in voter turnout,” said a presiding officer.

District Collector M. Vijayalakshmi inspected the polling booths in Vadamadurai and Vedasandur panchayat unions and said that the polling was largely peaceful in the district.

Many young voters said that the ballot paper voting system is comparatively more complicated than voting through electronic voting machines. “Though we were informed about the procedure of voting through ballot papers, there was confusion while voting,” said M. Divya, a 25-year-old voter from K. Athikombai village.

Despite the presence of wheelchairs at most of the polling stations, the elderly faced difficulties in accessing the polling stations at few places. Due to lack of ramp facilities, an elderly woman voter was helped to enter a polling station at Thoppampatti village of Nallamannarkottai panchayat.

At a polling booth in the Thennampatti panchayat of Vadamadurai panchayat union, police personnel were seen warning contestants, who were canvassing votes close by.