78-yr-old man from Bengaluru dies while swimming from Sri Lanka to India

The man was part of a group of 31 swimmers who held a relay swimming event from Thalaimannar to Dhanushkodi; he is believed to have died of a heart attack midway through the swim

April 23, 2024 01:22 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 78-year-old man, Gopal Rao, of Bengaluru, Karnataka, died of a heart attack while he was swimming from Thalaimannar in Sri Lanka to the Dhanushkodi islet in Rameswaram, T.N., on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Mr. Rao was part of a group of 31 swimmer who held a relay swimming event from Sri Lanka to India through the Palk Strait. The swimmers had left Rameswaram by a boat, and had gone to Sri Lanka on April 22. At 12.10 a.m. on April 23, they began swimming from Thalaimannar in Sri Lanka towards Dhanushkodi.

Gopal Rao, believed to have been the third swimmer on the row, began feeling uneasy and complained of chest pains at 3.10 a.m. He was immediately helped to get into the boat that was accompanying the swimmers. The doctor attending on him however, subsequently declared that he was dead.

As a mark of respect, all the other swimmers cancelled the relay event and reached Dhanushkodi islet by boat.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem to the Rameswaram Government Hospital. The Rameswaram Town police have registered a case.

It is said that the group of swimmers had obtained all necessary clearances from both the Indian and Sri Lankan governments for the event.

Tamil Nadu / Madurai / swimming / death / India-Sri Lanka / sports event

