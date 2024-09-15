GIFT a SubscriptionGift
78 Vinayaka idols immersed in Thoothukudi

Published - September 15, 2024 07:12 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Vinayaka idols being immersed in Threspuram beach in Thoothukudi on Sunday.

Vinayaka idols being immersed in Threspuram beach in Thoothukudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Vinayaka idols being taken in a procession for immersion in Thoothukudi on Sunday.

Vinayaka idols being taken in a procession for immersion in Thoothukudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

As a part of Vinayaka Chaturthi, devotees took out a procession with the idols of the deity and immersed them in the beach in Thoothukudi on Sunday.

Elaborate security arrangements were made and there was no untoward incidents during the immersion, police said adding that review meetings held by Superintendent of Police Albert John and officers ensured smooth movement on the concluding day.

Police said that since Vinayaka Chaturthi on September 7, people began to immerse the idols in groups from the next day. About 500 idols of various heights were installed in different parts of the district by Hindu outfits such as Hindu Munnani, Hindu Makkal Katchi, BJP and RSS.

The idols were given protection by police in vulnerable pockets and the organisers were informed about the guidelines issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and other agencies.

On Sunday, a total of 78 idols from the city and in the peripheries were taken out in a procession and immersed in Threspuram. Police said that 46 Vinayaka idols were flagged off by Hindu Auto Workers Union State general secretary G. Mahesh in the presence of Hindu Munnani district president Isakki Muthukumar and other office-bearers.

The procession moved through Kasukadai bazaar, Mattakadai, Beach Road and reached Threspuram.

Across the district, police made elaborate security arrangements in Tiruchendur, Udangudi, Sattankulam, Nazareth, Kovilpatti and Vilathikulam, among other towns.

