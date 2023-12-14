78 tribal families living deep inside forest get solar-powered lights

December 14, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

NAGERCOIL

The utter darkness engulfing 78 houses in six hamlets in the dense forests of Western Ghats in Kanniyakumari district after 6 p.m. every day for decades has become a thing of a past thanks to solar-powered lights installed by the district administration on Thursday.

Collector P.N. Sridhar inaugurated the solar lights in Maramalai, Mugaliyadimalai, Kalapparai, Puthupparai, Punnamoottutheri, and Vettavilai in the presence of District Forest Officer Ilaiyaraja and Sub-Collector, Padmanabhapuram H.R. Koushik. The Kani tribal beneficiaries, especially the children, could not hide their happiness. Since these hamlets are situated beyond the Pechipparai dam, the officials could reach these hamlets, situated within dense forests, after a half-an-hour boat ride to cross the reservoir.

Mr. Sridhar said that nine families living in Kaduvavetti and Silangundru villages were given solar power in July after free house site pattas were given to the Kani tribal people of Kanniyakumari district under Forest Rights Act.

In this line, 78 families living in six tribal hamlets in the Western Ghats had been given solar powered-lights following the survey done by the Department of Forest and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco). “These lights, fitted at a cost of ₹13.53 lakh, will burn continuously for six hours and ensure the safety of people living inside the jungle and the help in their children’s education,” said Mr. Sridhar.

Construction of two houses in Silangundru, each costing about ₹2.30 lakh, had been completed for two below poverty line families, he said.

The Collector visited a residential high school at Manalodai in Pechipparai village panchayat and handed over teaching aids and drinking water purifier worth ₹1 lakh.