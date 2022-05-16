77 sovereigns of stolen gold recovered; 2 arrested

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran inspects stolen jewellery recovered by a special polic team at Karuppayoorani police station in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Madurai district police have solved three cases of burglary with the arrest of two persons and recovery of 77 sovereigns of gold and seizure of two vehicles.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran identified the accused as T. Manikandan (45) and A. Tamil Kumaran (26) of Vellore.

The SP said that Manikandan was an accused in over 100 crime cases across Tamil Nadu.

During investigation of a burglary in Karuppayoorani police station limits reported on April 30, the police secured images of two persons fleeing on a two-wheeler through a closed circuit television network.

Even as the special team, led by Sub-Inspector of Police, Anand, was following the clue, the police got information that the same vehicle was found abandoned in Tirunelveli.

The accused had also left a mobile phone when the local people chased them.

As the police team investigated the mobile phone details, they zeroed in on Manikandan.

The police arrested the duo and recovered 77 sovereigns of gold that were burgled in a house in Karuppayoorani and other jewels from two houses in Othakadai police station limits.

The police have also seized a car and a two-wheeler from them.

The SP said that efforts were being taken to chargesheet the accused at the earliest and put them behind bars.

Stating that the CCTV footage at Karuppayoorani house burglary case revealed that the accused had operated within 10 minutes, the SP appealed to the people to secure their valuables by depositing them in bank lockers.

Similarly, installing CCTV cameras will help in prevention of such crimes.

He also said that leaving the almirahs unlocked helped the burglars in finishing their job easily.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Oomachikulam), Godwin Jegadeesh Kumar, was present.