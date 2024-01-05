ADVERTISEMENT

7.7 kgs of gold seized near Rameswaram

January 05, 2024 02:17 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Central Intelligence Unit of Customs and Rameswaram customs department seized gold near Rameswaram on January 4, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a joint operation conducted by the Customs sleuths from Tiruchi Central Intelligence Unit and Rameswaram, gold bars weighing 7.7 kgs were seized in Thangachimadam Durgahvalasai near Rameswaram on Thursday late night.

According to reliable sources, following a specific input, the teams were on surveillance near Thangachimadam since the last three days. Though there was no arrest, the teams seized a two-wheeler abandoned near the bus stop in which the gold bars were stashed at the spot.

Preliminary inquiries indicated that the two-wheeler had a Ramanathapuram district registration and the owner of the vehicle was yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, locals said that the bike was left unattended since Thursday morning and that the Customs sleuths seized it in the evening and found the gold bars in it.

