GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

7.7 kgs of gold seized near Rameswaram

January 05, 2024 02:17 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Central Intelligence Unit of Customs and Rameswaram customs department seized gold near Rameswaram on January 4, 2023

Central Intelligence Unit of Customs and Rameswaram customs department seized gold near Rameswaram on January 4, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a joint operation conducted by the Customs sleuths from Tiruchi Central Intelligence Unit and Rameswaram, gold bars weighing 7.7 kgs were seized in Thangachimadam Durgahvalasai near Rameswaram on Thursday late night.

According to reliable sources, following a specific input, the teams were on surveillance near Thangachimadam since the last three days. Though there was no arrest, the teams seized a two-wheeler abandoned near the bus stop in which the gold bars were stashed at the spot.

Preliminary inquiries indicated that the two-wheeler had a Ramanathapuram district registration and the owner of the vehicle was yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, locals said that the bike was left unattended since Thursday morning and that the Customs sleuths seized it in the evening and found the gold bars in it.

Related Topics

Madurai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.