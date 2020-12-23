₹ 77 cr. allocated for renovation of Thengaipattinam harbour: CM

He participates in Christmas celebrations at Arumanai

NAGERCOIL

The Tamil Nadu government has allocated ₹ 77 crore for renovation and expansion of the Thengaipattinam Fishing Harbour in Kanniyakumari district, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has said.

Participating in the 23rd Christmas celebrations at Arumanai on Tuesday night, Mr. Palaniswami said tThe AIADMK government, which was fulfilling the genuine demands of the Christians, would continue to do so as the contributions of Christians to the fields of education and healthcare were unrivalled. As the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa took care of the Christians’ welfare, his government would also follow the path.

Utilizing the subsidy being given by the Tamil Nadu Government, 4,125 Christians had visited the Holy Land and the subsidy for going to ‘Jerusalem pilgrimage’ had been increased from ₹ 20,000 to ₹ 37,000. For the renovation of as many as 22 churches across Tamil Nadu, ₹ 55 lakh had been given as grant and the assistance of ₹ 1 crore for beautifying churches increased to ₹ 5 crore, he said.

As the Chief Minister arrived at the spot shortly after 9 p.m., he was received with fireworks and 42 cultural events performed by different troupes roped in from Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Kerala.

Former Bishop of Kottar Diocese Most Rev. Peter Remigius, Vicar General of Kuzhithurai Diocese Rev. Fr. Russel Raj and others spoke.

When Mr. Palaniswami arrived at the Inspection Bungalow here earlier in the evening, 13 government higher secondary school students who have got admission to medical colleges, thanks to the 7.50% horizontal reservation, met the Chief Minister and thanked him in the presence of Collector M. Aravind and Dean, Kanniyakumari District Government Medical College, Dr. Suganthi.