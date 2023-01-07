ADVERTISEMENT

76th BIS foundation day celebrated in Madurai

January 07, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A street play was performed as part of 76th Bureau of Indian Standards Foundation Day celebration in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: R.ASHOK

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Madurai celebrated the 76th foundation day through its quality connect campaigns. As part of the celebrations, mass awareness programmes were conducted about quality, consumer education and safety.

A door to door campaign by student volunteers was flagged off from various educational institutions. The student volunteers visited households in Madurai district and spoke about BIS and its activities, Indian Standards, ISI mark, BIS registration mark on electronic items, BIS Hallmark on gold jewellery, mandatory products, BIS Care App and complaint registration.

Street plays were also organised at various places in Madurai including Thirumalai Nayak Mahal, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Vandiyur Mariamman Teppakulam premises in order to create awareness among the public, said a BIS press release.

