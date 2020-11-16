7,671 voters added in Ramanathapuram

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver releasing the draft electoral roll in Ramanathapuram on Monday.

16 November 2020 21:25 IST

RAMANATHAPURAM

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver released the draft electoral rolls for the four Assembly Constituencies here on Monday.

Releasing the list in the presence of senior officials and representatives from registered political parties, the Collector said that there were four Assembly Constituencies, namely: Paramakudi, Thiruvadanai, Ramanathapuram and Mudukalathur.

Interestingly, men voters outnumbered women in Thiruvadanai and Mudukalathur Assembly constituencies. Between February 14 and October 31, the district had received 7,671 new applications and added them to the voter list, while deleted 5,857 names from the electoral rolls after due verification.

District Revenue Officer A Sivakami, Sub-Collector N.O. Sukaputra, RDO T. Thangavel and other officials from the election wing were present at the Collectorate.

Total voters in Paramakudi: 2,48,517 -- men 1,23,498, women 1,25,006 and others 13; total voters in Thiruvadanai: 2,84,417 -- men 1,42,432, women 1,41,963 and others 22.; total voters in Ramanathapuram: 3,00,855 -- men 1,49,456, women 1,51,378 and others 21; total voters in Mudukalathur: 3,04,594, -- men 1,52,628, women 1,51,959 and others 7. The total is 11,38,383 -- men 5,68,014, women 5,70,306 and others 63.