7,600 kg of ration rice seized in Madurai city

Madurai City police have seized 7,600 kg of ration rice that was being smuggled in different parts of the city on Thursday. Keeraithurai police seized 2,400 kg of rice hoarded by one L. Beemaraj at the rice mill owned by Rakesh.

Tirupparankundram police intercepted a cargo vehicle in which 950 kg of ration rice was being smuggled at Tirumalaiyur Road junction and nabbed S. Sadik (54), I. Arumugam, M. Karthikeyan and M. Pandi.

Teppakulam police seized 4,250 kg of rice from two cargo vehicles on New Ramnad Road in Anupanadi. They also apprehended R. Rajapandi and V. Rajeshkumar. The seized rice, vehicles and nabbed persons were handed over to Food Cell-Criminal Investigation Department.